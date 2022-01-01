Go
Toast

Appalachia Cookie Co

Come in and enjoy!

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

208 Faculty St • $

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)

Popular Items

Custom Half Dozen$14.99
Choose any six of your favorite flavors!
Cheesecake$2.49
A light and fluffy batter with a dense, rich cream cheese center. Rolled in sugar and graham cracker crumbs for a slight crisp around the edges. If you're a fan of cheesecake, you've come to the right place.
Chocolate Chip$2.49
So you think you’ve had a chocolate chip cookie before? Well these ain’t your mama’s chocolate chip cookies. We take a generous amount of milk chocolate chips and fold them into a rich, delicious cookie batter. Then we cook ‘em up hot and deliver them fresh to your door.
Cookies and Cream$2.49
We add whole Oreos to our classic brown sugar batter and add a few creamy white chocolate chips. The Oreos are slowly added whole to the batter with the mixer running to break the Oreos into big delicious chunks.
Wrap & Label$1.00
Dozen - Single Flavor$24.99
Custom Dozen$26.99
Choose any 12 of your favorite flavors!
Custom Eighteen$38.99
Choose any 18 of your favorite flavor!
Wednesday $1 Chocolate Chip
**LIMIT OF 3 PER ORDER**
So you think you’ve had a chocolate chip cookie before? Well these ain’t your mama’s chocolate chip cookies. We take a generous amount of milk chocolate chips and fold them into a rich, delicious cookie batter. Then we cook ‘em up hot and deliver them fresh to your door.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

208 Faculty St

Boone NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boonies Chicago Style Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Appalachian Mountain Brewery

No reviews yet

Appalachian Mountain Brewery's mission is to sustainably brew high quality beer, support local non-profits and help our community prosper. Our mission is simple: sustainability, community and philanthropy.

Black Cat Burrito

No reviews yet

Supplying dank burritos and cold drinks to the High Country since 2000

Lost Province Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Located in Boone NC, Lost Province Brewing Co is a destination microbrewery and restaurant specializing in craft beer and local wood fired pizza.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston