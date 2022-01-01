Appalachian Brewing Company

The Ugly Mug Cafe at Cockles Corner

No reviews yet

The Ugly Mug Café at Cockle’s Corner is owned by Adam and Alyson Yetsko, lifelong residents of Gettysburg, who have always had a dream. A dream of the world’s best coffee, available for the masses, and made by them. They have achieved success, folks. With a wide variety of in-house roasted coffee and delicious tea, one can lounge in a comfy chair or cram for the latest test at nearby tables. Come hungry and try a sandwich, salad, or arepa off of a menu full of choices! Ugg Mug, the Gettysburg coffee shop for all!

