Appalachian Brewing Company

Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!

259 Steinwehr Avenue

Rockfish Tacos$13.00
Mountain Nachos$12.00
Harrisburger Turkey Burger$12.50
Epic Chicken Breast$15.00
Harrisburger Chicken Breast$12.50
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$15.00
Hog Wild$12.50
Harrisburger Angus Beef$12.50
Harrisburger Black Bean$12.50
Beef On Weck$16.00
Gettysburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
O'Rorke's

Reliance Mine Saloon

Gettysburg Eddie’s

The Ugly Mug Cafe at Cockles Corner

The Ugly Mug Café at Cockle’s Corner is owned by Adam and Alyson Yetsko, lifelong residents of Gettysburg, who have always had a dream. A dream of the world’s best coffee, available for the masses, and made by them. They have achieved success, folks. With a wide variety of in-house roasted coffee and delicious tea, one can lounge in a comfy chair or cram for the latest test at nearby tables. Come hungry and try a sandwich, salad, or arepa off of a menu full of choices! Ugg Mug, the Gettysburg coffee shop for all!

