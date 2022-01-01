Go
Toast

Appalachian Brewing Company

Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!

70 Presidential Circle

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Handmade Tater Tots$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
Thai Peanut Bowl$15.00
Brew Wings$16.00
Epic Angus Beef$15.00
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$15.00
Beef On Weck$16.00
Harrisburger Angus Beef$12.50
Side Salad$4.00
Cali Club Quesadilla$13.00
Mountain Nachos$12.00
See full menu

Location

70 Presidential Circle

Gettysburg PA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Upper Crust

No reviews yet

The Upper Crust specializes in wood-fired pizzas.

Ernie's Texas Lunch

No reviews yet

The Most Famous Gettysburg Address Since Lincoln's

Gettysburg Chocolate Market

No reviews yet

Visiting an 1890s Confectionary is a dream we've all had. Now it's possible if you come to the Gettysburg Chocolate Market! Marvel at the selection of Ice Cream, Coffees, Pastries, Chocolates and Fudge.
We are working with some of America's oldest purveyors of great treats. Bassetts Ice Cream is a multi-generational Ice Cream maker who has been making premium Ice Cream since 1861! Yup, 1861. That was before Lincoln even came to Gettysburg! Wonderful treats are available from Ackers, a Pennsylvania Chocolatier making Chocolates since 1893.
Our Fudge and Pastries have a different story as all of it is made fresh locally. Our baked goods are made daily in our own kitchen and feature recipes like Mil's Sweet Rolls and Betty's Sticky Buns that have been passed down in the owner's family. And what would a Chocolate Market be without gooey Chocolate items? Yes, we will provide a napkin.
Finally, we will offer Coffee treats that will surprise you and excite your tastebuds.
Join us soon!

Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston