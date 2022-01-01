Appalachian Brewing Company
Located in historic Shippensburg, PA, this ABC location serves fresh Pennsylvania cuisine to match our tremendous handcrafted ales and lagers! We also place a great emphasis on serving quality PA wines and spirits. We hope to see you soon and look forward to serving you and your friends often!
Location
15 W King Street
Shippensburg PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
