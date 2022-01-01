Go
Toast

Appalachian Tea

Tea, pastries, and loose leaf for home!

613 Ohio Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Gunpowder loose leaf
A slightly smoky Chinese green tea. Tea is pan fried and rolled into small balls before frying. The Chinese name means "small pearls"
Black Tea Sampler$5.50
The perfect sampler for someone who loves black tea, but wants to explore the different types.
Sampler includes loose leaf for one cup each of Assam, Ceylon, Darjeeling, and our Wild Lapsang Souchong as well as preparation instructions and a brief description of the flavors.
Darjeeling.
Considered the “champagne” of tea. Very bright and smooth compared to other black tea offerings.
Whisked Cocoa Matcha.$5.50
Cocoa and matcha whisked until frothy in whole milk. Satisfies your sweet tooth without having to add any sugar at all!
Basic Sampler$5.00
Just getting started with tea and not sure what you like? Trying to get someone to branch out?
This sampler takes you through 4 of the most common types of tea: black, oolong, green, and white.
Included are 4 loose leaf tea samples (1 of each type), directions on preparation, and notes on what kind of flavor to expect.
Gunpowder.
A slightly smoky Chinese green tea. Tea is pan-fried and rolled into small balls before frying.
Pink Chai (8/16oz)$4.50
Pink Chai is back!
This specially brewed chai is a light shade of pink and very milky (you can choose oatmilk, if desired)
A word about using oatmilk: Because of the amount used for this product and how it is served warm, the natural flavor of the oatmilk is very prominent.
Nourish loose leaf
West Virginia produced!
Blackberry and red raspberry leaves, yarrow blossom, lemongrass, and rosemary. Antioxidant and other health properties.
English Breakfast (House)
A traditional breakfast tea blend made in house.
Regular Shortbread$2.00
Tender buttery shortbread cookie.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

613 Ohio Ave

Charleston WV

Sunday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill - Food Truck 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Laury's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Full service fine dining restaurant established in
1979.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston