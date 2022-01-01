Go
Toast

Appanoose Rapids

Come on in and enjoy!

332 East Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

332 East Main Street

OTTUMWA IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Owls Nest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Warehouse Barbecue Co.

No reviews yet

If you're looking for great barbecue and refreshing cocktails in a fun, modern, fast-paced environment then look no further than the Warehouse Barbecue Co. & Brewhouse! Don't foget us for all your catering needs!

Warehouse Barbecue Co. - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Appanoose Rapids Café

No reviews yet

Downtown Eldon, Iowa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston