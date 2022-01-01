Apple Valley restaurants you'll love
Apple Valley's top cuisines
Must-try Apple Valley restaurants
More about Los Pollos Bros #2
BURRITOS • CHICKEN
Los Pollos Bros #2
12218 Apple Valley Rd, Apple Valley
|Popular items
|Family Meal
|$45.99
2 Whole Chickens, 3 Large Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 4-6)
|Jumbo Meal
|$64.99
3 Whole Chickens, 3 X-Large Sides
Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 6-9)
|Lunch Special
|$13.49
Chicken Breast, Wing, Thigh, 2 Small Sides
1 Small Drink, Tortillas & Salsa
More about the PHO
the PHO
21520 Bear Valley Road, Apple Valley
|Popular items
|SHRIMP SPRINGROLL
|$7.00
|RIB-EYE BOWL
|$14.00
|SHRIMP BOWL
|$13.00
More about Sundowners Family Restaurant
Sundowners Family Restaurant
1131 S "E" Street, San Bernardino
|Popular items
|SALAD
|$3.59
|LGE CHEF
|$6.99
|CHILDS TENDERS
|$5.99