Apple Valley restaurants you'll love

Go
Apple Valley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Apple Valley

Apple Valley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Apple Valley restaurants

Los Pollos Bros #2 image

BURRITOS • CHICKEN

Los Pollos Bros #2

12218 Apple Valley Rd, Apple Valley

Avg 4.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Meal$45.99
2 Whole Chickens, 3 Large Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 4-6)
Jumbo Meal$64.99
3 Whole Chickens, 3 X-Large Sides
Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 6-9)
Lunch Special$13.49
Chicken Breast, Wing, Thigh, 2 Small Sides
1 Small Drink, Tortillas & Salsa
More about Los Pollos Bros #2
the PHO image

 

the PHO

21520 Bear Valley Road, Apple Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SHRIMP SPRINGROLL$7.00
RIB-EYE BOWL$14.00
SHRIMP BOWL$13.00
More about the PHO
Sundowners Family Restaurant image

 

Sundowners Family Restaurant

1131 S "E" Street, San Bernardino

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SALAD$3.59
LGE CHEF$6.99
CHILDS TENDERS$5.99
More about Sundowners Family Restaurant
Pieology 6055 image

 

Pieology 6055

12218 Apple Valley Rd, Apple Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 6055
Map

More near Apple Valley to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Victorville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hesperia

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston