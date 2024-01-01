Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Apple Valley
/
Apple Valley
/
Grilled Chicken
Apple Valley restaurants that serve grilled chicken
the PHO
21520 Bear Valley Road, Apple Valley
No reviews yet
GRILLED CHICKEN
$12.00
More about the PHO
Sundowners Family Restaurant - San Bernardino
1131 S "E" Street, San Bernardino
No reviews yet
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
$8.89
More about Sundowners Family Restaurant - San Bernardino
Browse other tasty dishes in Apple Valley
Chicken Salad
Cheesecake
More near Apple Valley to explore
Rancho Cucamonga
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Redlands
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
San Bernardino
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Upland
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Fontana
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Victorville
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Hesperia
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
Avg 3.8
(12 restaurants)
Yucaipa
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(107 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1302 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1066 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(638 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(850 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(542 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(600 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston