Appleton restaurants you'll love
Appleton's top cuisines
Must-try Appleton restaurants
The Shop Bar And Grille
5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton
|Popular items
|6 Smoked Wings
|$7.99
6 of our in house smoked chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
|Smoked Brisket
|$15.99
Our in house smoked brisket piled high topped with cheddar cheese and our house BBQ sauce!
|1/2 Pound Boneless Wings
|$6.99
1/2 Pound of Boneless Wings Pick 1 of our amazing Sauces!
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Popular items
|Poutine
|$7.50
Hand cut fries topped with fresh cheese curds & covered in our house made gravy.
|Hand Dipped Shake
|$4.50
Hand dipped vanilla ice cream blended into a delicious home style shake topped with whipped cream. Your choice of flavor.
|Build Your Own Sandwich or Burger
|$9.50
Build the perfect burger or sandwhich. Add any of our soothing sides for $2.
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|Popular items
|TRUFFLE FRIES
|$6.00
French fries, truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese
|BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI
|$19.00
Candied walnuts and pears in a caramel sage sauce over butternut squash ravioli
|SALMON SALAD
|$21.00
Salmon, seasonal greens, walnuts, ricotta cheese, spiced wine pear, onion and herb dressing.
SALADS
Fika Coffee & Tea
207 W College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|Blue Velvet
|$6.00
Green Tea with white chocolate, vanilla syrup and half and half served over boba and topped with a squeeze of butterfly pea flower tea.
|Strawberry Rose
|$5.25
Black tea with milk and fresh strawberry puree and rose syrup topped with strawberry bits and house sweetener served over boba.
|Taro Boba
|$6.00
Taro mixed with house sweetener, and whole milk, served over tapioca boba pearls.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Arch Brewpub
1004 S Olde Oneida St, Appleton
|Popular items
|Buddha Bowl
|$14.00
Cous Cous with roasted tomato vinaigrette mixed with tofu and surrounded by avocado, pickled red onions, roasted sweet potatoes, balsamic portabella mushrooms, golden and red beets, cherry tomatoes, carrots, and sprouts.
|Beer Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Artisan four cheese beer sauce, bacon & andouille sausage with cavatappi noodles. Served with a side of garlic bread.
|Cellarman Angus Burger
|$12.00
100% Angus beef
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
400 W College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|Crazy Sweet Gummies
|$3.00
Small, gelatin-based candies bursting with flavor. Gluten-free.
|Mr. Reynebeau's Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Made local, fresh and containing just the right amount of chocolate. Contains milk, wheat.
|Canyon Road Moscato
|$6.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meade Street Bistro
2729 N Meade St., Appleton
|Popular items
|Gyro Burger
|$14.95
special blend of Meat Block burger with an in-house Mediterranean spice blend, tzatziki, tomatoes, cucumbers and creamy feta
|Fried Goodies
|$13.95
scoop fries, wonton wrapped mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, whiskey onion rings, chicken tenders, chili relleno and fried avocado with trio dipping sauce
|Build Your Own Burger
|$10.95
Meat Block burger with your choice of toppings. Add Bacon $2 Add cheese $1
SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bowl Ninety-One
100 E College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|Happy Belly Buns (2)
|$7.00
Pork belly, sweet chili hoisin, and pickled cucumber
|Curry Lover
|$13.55
Creamy tonkotsu broth with Thai red curry sauce, chicken, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, cabbage, scallions, basil, lime, crispy shallots, and a marinated egg. *M edium Spice
|Fried Rice 91
|$13.50
A combination of chicken, beef, crispy pork, shrimp, egg, peas, carrots, and onions. Topped with an over-easy egg.
Draft Gastropub
664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton
|Popular items
|Texas Brisket Burger
|$18.00
|Whiskey BBQ Burger
|$17.00
|French Dip
|$18.00
RYE Restaurant & Lounge
308 West College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|Raw Oyster
|$3.00
Raw on the 1/2 Shell. Served with Brandy Cocktail Sauce, Jalapeño Hogwash, Mignonette & Lemon.
*Wisconsin would like us to tell you that raw or under cooked food may cause food bourne illness.
|WI Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Tempura Beer Batter & Sriracha Ketchup
|Chicken Marsala
|$28.00
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, French Green Beans, Exotic Mushrooms & Marsala Demi
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2295 College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|Chocolate for 2
|$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Classic Alpine SM
|$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
|MP House Salad
|$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
111 E College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|Energy Balls (4)
|$6.00
Gluten Free Oats, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup
One of our best-selling items!
|Chocoholic
|$9.50
Vegan Chocolate Protein, Banana, Cacao, Almond Milk
ON TOP: Granola, Vegan Chocolate Chips,
Chia, Banana, Honey
|Frosted Pitaya
|$9.50
Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry,
Raspberry, Banana, Apple Juice
ON TOP: Berries, Coconut, Hemp
Antojitos Mexicanos
204 E College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|12 Oz Bean Dip
|$4.00
|Chix Fajita
|$15.00
|Hawaiian
|$16.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
ACOCA Coffee
500 W College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|South of the Border Bowl
|$13.00
Local Quinto Sol chorizo ladled over our herbed home fries, black bean corn salsa, a a dose of house-made queso, and two fried eggs
|Not Just A Bagel Sandwich
|$12.00
Choice of everything bagel or croissant toasted with two scrambled eggs, and our house cheese blend. Add Wisconsin’s Neuske’s bacon, local Quinto Sol chorizo or Mother Nature’s roasted vegetables.
|French Onion Soup Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Caramelized onions with mozzarella and provolone melted in between two slices of herbed garlic bread
CUPCAKES
Happy Bellies Bake Shop
2107 N Richmond St, Appleton
|Popular items
|Vanilla Birthday Cake/Cupcakes
vanilla cake | vanilla bean frosting | party mix sprinkles | GF/DF
|Baker's Variety Cupcake (6)
|$19.50
Baker's Choice Variety | GF/DF
|Marble Cake/Cupcakes
chocolate and vanilla cake | vanilla frosting inside | chocolate frosting outside | chocolate drip
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Christianos Pizza
2400 S Kensington Dr, Appleton
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bread
|$8.00
Our own made-fresh-daily bread topped with 100% Wisconsin mozzarella cheese & Italian seasoning, served with a side of red sauce
|BBQ Chicken
|$15.00
Alfredo base, chicken and mozzarella cheese; drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
|BYO Pizza
|$10.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese. You build the rest!
PIZZA
Urban Modern Kitchen
800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton
|Popular items
|MEXI-BOWL
|$15.00
|CHICKEN-PESTO PANINI
|$13.00
|2 FOR YOU
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bazil's Pub
109 W College Ave, Appleton
WRAPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cinder's Charcoal Grille
2369 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
Appleton Beer Factory
603 W College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$12.00
24-hr slow-roasted, ale-braised pulled pork butt topped with our beer BBQ sauce served on a Breadsmith sesame bun. -Baby slaw included upon request.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
Grilled Cajun-style shrimp in a bed of lettuce, served with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch on two warmed flour tortillas
|Fish Fry
|$18.00
Why wait 'til Friday? Your choice of 10oz of baked or deep-fried haddock fillets with pub slaw, house fries, tartar sauce and lemon.
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
Mill City Public House
1103 West College Avenue, Appleton
Happy Bellies Bake Shop Ghost Kitchen
2107 North Richmond Street, Appleton
Sangria's Mexican Grill
215 S Memorial Drive, Appleton
D2 Sports Pub Appleton
403 W College Ave, Appleton
GingeRootz Asian Grille
2920 North Ballard Road, Appleton