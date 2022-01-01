Appleton restaurants you'll love

Must-try Appleton restaurants

The Shop Bar And Grille image

 

The Shop Bar And Grille

5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 Smoked Wings$7.99
6 of our in house smoked chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Smoked Brisket$15.99
Our in house smoked brisket piled high topped with cheddar cheese and our house BBQ sauce!
1/2 Pound Boneless Wings$6.99
1/2 Pound of Boneless Wings Pick 1 of our amazing Sauces!
More about The Shop Bar And Grille
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co image

 

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Poutine$7.50
Hand cut fries topped with fresh cheese curds & covered in our house made gravy.
Hand Dipped Shake$4.50
Hand dipped vanilla ice cream blended into a delicious home style shake topped with whipped cream. Your choice of flavor.
Build Your Own Sandwich or Burger$9.50
Build the perfect burger or sandwhich. Add any of our soothing sides for $2.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Fratello's Waterfront image

 

Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TRUFFLE FRIES$6.00
French fries, truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese
BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI$19.00
Candied walnuts and pears in a caramel sage sauce over butternut squash ravioli
SALMON SALAD$21.00
Salmon, seasonal greens, walnuts, ricotta cheese, spiced wine pear, onion and herb dressing.
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Fika Tea Bar image

SALADS

Fika Coffee & Tea

207 W College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (250 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Velvet$6.00
Green Tea with white chocolate, vanilla syrup and half and half served over boba and topped with a squeeze of butterfly pea flower tea.
Strawberry Rose$5.25
Black tea with milk and fresh strawberry puree and rose syrup topped with strawberry bits and house sweetener served over boba.
Taro Boba$6.00
Taro mixed with house sweetener, and whole milk, served over tapioca boba pearls.
More about Fika Coffee & Tea
Stone Arch Brewpub image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Arch Brewpub

1004 S Olde Oneida St, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buddha Bowl$14.00
Cous Cous with roasted tomato vinaigrette mixed with tofu and surrounded by avocado, pickled red onions, roasted sweet potatoes, balsamic portabella mushrooms, golden and red beets, cherry tomatoes, carrots, and sprouts.
Beer Mac & Cheese$18.00
Artisan four cheese beer sauce, bacon & andouille sausage with cavatappi noodles. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Cellarman Angus Burger$12.00
100% Angus beef
More about Stone Arch Brewpub
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center image

 

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

400 W College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crazy Sweet Gummies$3.00
Small, gelatin-based candies bursting with flavor. Gluten-free.
Mr. Reynebeau's Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Made local, fresh and containing just the right amount of chocolate. Contains milk, wheat.
Canyon Road Moscato$6.00
More about Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Meade Street Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meade Street Bistro

2729 N Meade St., Appleton

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Burger$14.95
special blend of Meat Block burger with an in-house Mediterranean spice blend, tzatziki, tomatoes, cucumbers and creamy feta
Fried Goodies$13.95
scoop fries, wonton wrapped mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, whiskey onion rings, chicken tenders, chili relleno and fried avocado with trio dipping sauce
Build Your Own Burger$10.95
Meat Block burger with your choice of toppings. Add Bacon $2 Add cheese $1
More about Meade Street Bistro
Bowl Ninety-One image

SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bowl Ninety-One

100 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Happy Belly Buns (2)$7.00
Pork belly, sweet chili hoisin, and pickled cucumber
Curry Lover$13.55
Creamy tonkotsu broth with Thai red curry sauce, chicken, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, cabbage, scallions, basil, lime, crispy shallots, and a marinated egg. *M edium Spice
Fried Rice 91$13.50
A combination of chicken, beef, crispy pork, shrimp, egg, peas, carrots, and onions. Topped with an over-easy egg.
More about Bowl Ninety-One
Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Texas Brisket Burger$18.00
Whiskey BBQ Burger$17.00
French Dip$18.00
More about Draft Gastropub
RYE Restaurant & Lounge image

 

RYE Restaurant & Lounge

308 West College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Raw Oyster$3.00
Raw on the 1/2 Shell. Served with Brandy Cocktail Sauce, Jalapeño Hogwash, Mignonette & Lemon.
*Wisconsin would like us to tell you that raw or under cooked food may cause food bourne illness.
WI Cheese Curds$9.00
Tempura Beer Batter & Sriracha Ketchup
Chicken Marsala$28.00
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, French Green Beans, Exotic Mushrooms & Marsala Demi
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2295 College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
MP House Salad$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
More about The Melting Pot
Bona Fide Juicery image

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

111 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Energy Balls (4)$6.00
Gluten Free Oats, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup
One of our best-selling items!
Chocoholic$9.50
Vegan Chocolate Protein, Banana, Cacao, Almond Milk
ON TOP: Granola, Vegan Chocolate Chips,
Chia, Banana, Honey
Frosted Pitaya$9.50
Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry,
Raspberry, Banana, Apple Juice
ON TOP: Berries, Coconut, Hemp
More about Bona Fide Juicery
Antojitos Mexicanos image

 

Antojitos Mexicanos

204 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Oz Bean Dip$4.00
Chix Fajita$15.00
Hawaiian$16.00
More about Antojitos Mexicanos
ACOCA Coffee image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

ACOCA Coffee

500 W College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
South of the Border Bowl$13.00
Local Quinto Sol chorizo ladled over our herbed home fries, black bean corn salsa, a a dose of house-made queso, and two fried eggs
Not Just A Bagel Sandwich$12.00
Choice of everything bagel or croissant toasted with two scrambled eggs, and our house cheese blend. Add Wisconsin’s Neuske’s bacon, local Quinto Sol chorizo or Mother Nature’s roasted vegetables.
French Onion Soup Grilled Cheese$12.00
Caramelized onions with mozzarella and provolone melted in between two slices of herbed garlic bread
More about ACOCA Coffee
Happy Bellies Bake Shop image

CUPCAKES

Happy Bellies Bake Shop

2107 N Richmond St, Appleton

Avg 4.7 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Birthday Cake/Cupcakes
vanilla cake | vanilla bean frosting | party mix sprinkles | GF/DF
Baker's Variety Cupcake (6)$19.50
Baker's Choice Variety | GF/DF
Marble Cake/Cupcakes
chocolate and vanilla cake | vanilla frosting inside | chocolate frosting outside | chocolate drip
More about Happy Bellies Bake Shop
Christianos Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Christianos Pizza

2400 S Kensington Dr, Appleton

Avg 4.3 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Bread$8.00
Our own made-fresh-daily bread topped with 100% Wisconsin mozzarella cheese & Italian seasoning, served with a side of red sauce
BBQ Chicken$15.00
Alfredo base, chicken and mozzarella cheese; drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
BYO Pizza$10.50
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese. You build the rest!
More about Christianos Pizza
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MEXI-BOWL$15.00
CHICKEN-PESTO PANINI$13.00
2 FOR YOU
More about Urban Modern Kitchen
Bazil's Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bazil's Pub

109 W College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.6 (640 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bazil's Pub
Cinder's Charcoal Grille image

WRAPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cinder's Charcoal Grille

2369 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

Avg 3.6 (300 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cinder's Charcoal Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Flagstone Sports Bar

2820 W Prospect St, Appleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Flagstone Sports Bar
Appleton Beer Factory image

 

Appleton Beer Factory

603 W College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Pork$12.00
24-hr slow-roasted, ale-braised pulled pork butt topped with our beer BBQ sauce served on a Breadsmith sesame bun. -Baby slaw included upon request.
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Grilled Cajun-style shrimp in a bed of lettuce, served with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch on two warmed flour tortillas
Fish Fry$18.00
Why wait 'til Friday? Your choice of 10oz of baked or deep-fried haddock fillets with pub slaw, house fries, tartar sauce and lemon.
More about Appleton Beer Factory
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Main pic

 

Mill City Public House

1103 West College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mill City Public House
Restaurant banner

 

Happy Bellies Bake Shop Ghost Kitchen

2107 North Richmond Street, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Happy Bellies Bake Shop Ghost Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Sangria's Mexican Grill

215 S Memorial Drive, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sangria's Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Appleton

403 W College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about D2 Sports Pub Appleton
Restaurant banner

 

GingeRootz Asian Grille

2920 North Ballard Road, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about GingeRootz Asian Grille

