Appleton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Appleton
More about The Shop Bar And Grille
The Shop Bar And Grille
5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton
|Popular items
|6 Smoked Wings
|$7.99
6 of our in house smoked chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
|1 Pound Boneless Wings
|$13.99
1 pound of Boneless Wings. Choose up to 2 sauces.
|Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
|$16.99
This house favorite is Brined for 2 days and then smoked for up to 18 hours. Its topped with Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard!
More about Stone Arch Brewpub
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Arch Brewpub
1004 S Olde Oneida St, Appleton
|Popular items
|Buddha Bowl
|$14.00
Cous Cous with roasted tomato vinaigrette mixed with tofu and surrounded by avocado, pickled red onions, roasted sweet potatoes, balsamic portabella mushrooms, golden and red beets, cherry tomatoes, carrots, and sprouts.
|Beer Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Artisan four cheese beer sauce, bacon & andouille sausage with cavatappi noodles. Served with a side of garlic bread.
|Cellarman Angus Burger
|$12.00
100% Angus beef
More about Meade Street Bistro
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meade Street Bistro
2729 N Meade St., Appleton
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Burger
|$10.95
Meat Block burger with your choice of toppings. Add Bacon $2 Add cheese $1
|Fried Goodies
|$13.95
scoop fries, wonton wrapped mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, whiskey onion rings, chicken tenders, chili relleno and fried avocado with trio dipping sauce
|Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Meat Block burger, bacon slices, melted Wisconsin cheddar and fried avocado on a toasted bun with special sauce
More about Urban Modern Kitchen
PIZZA
Urban Modern Kitchen
800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton
|Popular items
|CHICKEN-PESTO PANINI
|$13.00
|CUBANO PRESS
|$14.00
|BACON-CAPRESE PANINI
|$13.00