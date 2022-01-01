Appleton cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Appleton
SALADS
Fika Coffee & Tea
207 W College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|Vanilla Matcha Boba
|$6.00
Green Matcha with added Vanilla over milk, ice, and tapioca boba pearls.
|Raspberry Mango
|$5.50
Oolong Tea with milk and mango puree and jellies with house sweetener and wild raspberry syrup. Served over boba. Owner's Favorite
|Blue Velvet
|$6.00
Green Tea with white chocolate, vanilla syrup and half and half served over boba and topped with a squeeze of butterfly pea flower tea.
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
111 E College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Apple Oats
|$6.75
Oats, Maple, Almond Milk, Diced
Apples, Cinnamon, Hemp Seeds,
Almond Butter Drizzle
|PB Acai
|$9.50
Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana,
PB Fit, Almond Milk
ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey
|PB + Greens
|$7.75
Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut
Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
ACOCA Coffee
500 W College Ave, Appleton
|Popular items
|Not Just A Bagel Sandwich
|$12.00
Choice of everything bagel or croissant toasted with two scrambled eggs, and our house cheese blend. Add Wisconsin’s Neuske’s bacon, local Quinto Sol chorizo or Mother Nature’s roasted vegetables.
|French Onion Soup Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Caramelized onions with mozzarella and provolone melted in between two slices of herbed garlic bread
|South of the Border Bowl
|$13.00
Local Quinto Sol chorizo ladled over our herbed home fries, black bean corn salsa, a a dose of house-made queso, and two fried eggs