Appleton cafés you'll love

Fika Tea Bar image

SALADS

Fika Coffee & Tea

207 W College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (250 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vanilla Matcha Boba$6.00
Green Matcha with added Vanilla over milk, ice, and tapioca boba pearls.
Raspberry Mango$5.50
Oolong Tea with milk and mango puree and jellies with house sweetener and wild raspberry syrup. Served over boba. Owner's Favorite
Blue Velvet$6.00
Green Tea with white chocolate, vanilla syrup and half and half served over boba and topped with a squeeze of butterfly pea flower tea.
More about Fika Coffee & Tea
Bona Fide Juicery image

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

111 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Apple Oats$6.75
Oats, Maple, Almond Milk, Diced
Apples, Cinnamon, Hemp Seeds,
Almond Butter Drizzle
PB Acai$9.50
Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana,
PB Fit, Almond Milk
ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey
PB + Greens$7.75
Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut
Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk
More about Bona Fide Juicery
ACOCA Coffee image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

ACOCA Coffee

500 W College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Not Just A Bagel Sandwich$12.00
Choice of everything bagel or croissant toasted with two scrambled eggs, and our house cheese blend. Add Wisconsin’s Neuske’s bacon, local Quinto Sol chorizo or Mother Nature’s roasted vegetables.
French Onion Soup Grilled Cheese$12.00
Caramelized onions with mozzarella and provolone melted in between two slices of herbed garlic bread
South of the Border Bowl$13.00
Local Quinto Sol chorizo ladled over our herbed home fries, black bean corn salsa, a a dose of house-made queso, and two fried eggs
More about ACOCA Coffee

