Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Brulee in
Appleton
/
Appleton
/
Brulee
Appleton restaurants that serve brulee
RYE Restaurant & Lounge
308 West College Ave, Appleton
No reviews yet
Vanilla Creme Brulee
$8.00
Almond Biscotti, Crème Chantilly & Fresh Berries
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
ACOCA Coffee
500 W College Ave, Appleton
Avg 4.8
(505 reviews)
Brulee Banana
$3.00
More about ACOCA Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Appleton
Crispy Chicken
Tuna Salad
Pad Thai
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tacos
Thai Tea
Quesadillas
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Appleton to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston