Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Appleton

Go
Appleton restaurants
Toast

Appleton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Draft Gastropub
ACOCA Coffee image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

ACOCA Coffee

500 W College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Slaw Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about ACOCA Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Appleton

Waffles

Salmon

Nachos

Avocado Toast

Fajitas

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Appleton to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston