Burritos in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve burritos
More about Appleton Beer Factory
Appleton Beer Factory
603 W College Ave, Appleton
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns, cheddar cheese and mayo in a toasted flour tortilla
|El Jefe Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Scrambled eggs, carnitas, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo in a toasted flour tortilla
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese & your choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add sour cream or salsa for $.50 each.