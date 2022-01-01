Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Appleton

Go
Appleton restaurants
Toast

Appleton restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Appleton Beer Factory

603 W College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns, cheddar cheese and mayo in a toasted flour tortilla
El Jefe Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled eggs, carnitas, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo in a toasted flour tortilla
More about Appleton Beer Factory
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co image

 

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled egg, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese & your choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add sour cream or salsa for $.50 each.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Antojitos Mexicanos image

 

Antojitos Mexicanos

204 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Burrito/ chimi$14.00
Kids Burrito$5.00
More about Antojitos Mexicanos

Browse other tasty dishes in Appleton

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Chicken Wraps

Sliders

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Fish Tacos

Chili

Map

More near Appleton to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston