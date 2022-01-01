Caesar salad in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing, crostini, and Parmesan
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
|CAESAR SALAD
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, eggs, house-made croutons, Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge
RYE Restaurant & Lounge
308 West College Ave, Appleton
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan
& RYE Croutons
More about Christianos Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Christianos Pizza
2400 S Kensington Dr, Appleton
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00