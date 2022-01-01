Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve caesar salad

Fratello's Waterfront image

 

Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing, crostini, and Parmesan
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$11.00
Romaine lettuce, eggs, house-made croutons, Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Classic Caesar Salad image

 

RYE Restaurant & Lounge

308 West College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan
& RYE Croutons
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge
Christianos Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Christianos Pizza

2400 S Kensington Dr, Appleton

Avg 4.3 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Christianos Pizza
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

