Cake in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve cake

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co image

 

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creamy Cheese Cake$4.50
Our house made rich & creamy cheesecake served plain. Add strawberries or blueberries for $1.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Fratello's Waterfront image

 

Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$7.00
Layer of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams, and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.
More about Fratello's Waterfront
New England Style Crab Cakes image

 

RYE Restaurant & Lounge

308 West College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Style Crab Cakes$14.00
Remoulade Sauce, Simple Slaw, Sriracha & Lemon
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

111 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Cake$4.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
More about Bona Fide Juicery
Item pic

CUPCAKES

Happy Bellies Bake Shop

2107 N Richmond St, Appleton

Avg 4.7 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Vanilla Cake
vegan vanilla cake (3 layers) | vanilla frosting | party mix sprinkles
Customized Cake
Looking for specifics on your cake or a bulk cupcake order? Please call the shop to place your order! Thank you!
Marble Cake
chocolate and vanilla cake | vanilla frosting inside | chocolate frosting outside | chocolate drip
More about Happy Bellies Bake Shop
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIDAY MARYLAND CRAB CAKES(3)$22.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

