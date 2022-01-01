Cake in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve cake
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Creamy Cheese Cake
|$4.50
Our house made rich & creamy cheesecake served plain. Add strawberries or blueberries for $1.
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$7.00
Layer of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams, and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.
RYE Restaurant & Lounge
308 West College Ave, Appleton
|New England Style Crab Cakes
|$14.00
Remoulade Sauce, Simple Slaw, Sriracha & Lemon
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
111 E College Ave, Appleton
|Banana Cake
|$4.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
CUPCAKES
Happy Bellies Bake Shop
2107 N Richmond St, Appleton
|Vegan Vanilla Cake
vegan vanilla cake (3 layers) | vanilla frosting | party mix sprinkles
|Customized Cake
Looking for specifics on your cake or a bulk cupcake order? Please call the shop to place your order! Thank you!
|Marble Cake
chocolate and vanilla cake | vanilla frosting inside | chocolate frosting outside | chocolate drip