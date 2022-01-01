Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caprese paninis in
Appleton
/
Appleton
/
Caprese Paninis
Appleton restaurants that serve caprese paninis
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
111 E College Ave, Appleton
Avg 4.7
(201 reviews)
Caprese Panini
$10.75
Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sourdough Bread
More about Bona Fide Juicery
PIZZA
Urban Modern Kitchen
800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton
Avg 4.1
(22 reviews)
BACON-CAPRESE PANINI
$13.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Appleton
Turkey Clubs
Tiramisu
Tacos
Potstickers
Cupcakes
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Enchiladas
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
More near Appleton to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston