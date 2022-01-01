Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Toast

Appleton restaurants that serve cheesecake

Fratello's Waterfront image

 

Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE GANACHE CHEESECAKE$7.00
New York Style Cheesecake topped with a thick, rich layer of chocolate ganache sits on a chocolate sponge cake base all coated with chocolate sponge cake crumbs.
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Item pic

 

RYE Restaurant & Lounge

308 West College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Cheese Cheesecake$8.00
Lemon Infused Goat Cheese Cheesecake, Salted Bourbon Caramel, Chocolate Ganache, Pistachio Graham Cracker Crust & Meringue Candied Nuts
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge
Christianos Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Christianos Pizza

2400 S Kensington Dr, Appleton

Avg 4.3 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake
Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake (flavors change)
More about Christianos Pizza
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE$7.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

