Cheesecake in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|CHOCOLATE GANACHE CHEESECAKE
|$7.00
New York Style Cheesecake topped with a thick, rich layer of chocolate ganache sits on a chocolate sponge cake base all coated with chocolate sponge cake crumbs.
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge
RYE Restaurant & Lounge
308 West College Ave, Appleton
|Goat Cheese Cheesecake
|$8.00
Lemon Infused Goat Cheese Cheesecake, Salted Bourbon Caramel, Chocolate Ganache, Pistachio Graham Cracker Crust & Meringue Candied Nuts
More about Christianos Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Christianos Pizza
2400 S Kensington Dr, Appleton
|Cheesecake
Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake (flavors change)