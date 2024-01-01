Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Antojitos Mexicanos image

 

Antojitos Mexicanos

204 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Chicken and Shrimp$24.00
Fajita Chicken and Mignon$25.00
Fajita Chicken$20.00
More about Antojitos Mexicanos
Restaurant banner

 

Milwaukee Burger Company - Appleton

421 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon & Fajita Chicken Salad$14.29
Fajita marinated chicken with peppers, onions, and roasted corn over mixed greens with shredded carrots. Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, fresh tomatoes, black beans, and chipotle ranch
More about Milwaukee Burger Company - Appleton

