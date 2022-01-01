Chicken salad in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve chicken salad
Appleton Beer Factory
603 W College Ave, Appleton
|Chicken Caeser Salad
|$13.00
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken tenderloins, tomatoes, onions, croutons, black olives, and parmesan cheese
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken served over mixed greens with pepper jack cheese, onion & jalapenos. Topped with hot sauce and ranch.
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Blackened chicken over mixed green lettuce, pepper jack cheese, Mexican street corn, tomato & jalapeno peppers. Served with our fire roasted salsa & sour cream.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$13.50
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a bed of mixed green. Served with pepper jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes & ranch dressing.
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|CHICKEN CRUNCH SALAD
|$15.00
Crunch chicken tenders, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, and our sweet mustard sauce.
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
|CRUNCH CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.00
Crunch chicken tenders, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, and our sweet mustard sauce
Draft Gastropub
664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton
|Lunch Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00