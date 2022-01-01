Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Appleton Beer Factory image

 

Appleton Beer Factory

603 W College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caeser Salad$13.00
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken tenderloins, tomatoes, onions, croutons, black olives, and parmesan cheese
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co image

 

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken served over mixed greens with pepper jack cheese, onion & jalapenos. Topped with hot sauce and ranch.
Blackened Chicken Salad$13.00
Blackened chicken over mixed green lettuce, pepper jack cheese, Mexican street corn, tomato & jalapeno peppers. Served with our fire roasted salsa & sour cream.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$13.50
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a bed of mixed green. Served with pepper jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes & ranch dressing.
Fratello's Waterfront image

 

Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CRUNCH SALAD$15.00
Crunch chicken tenders, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, and our sweet mustard sauce.
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRUNCH CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
Crunch chicken tenders, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, and our sweet mustard sauce
Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.00
CHICKEN SALAD SUB$13.00
