Chicken tenders in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Shop Bar And Grille

5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 Chicken Tenders and Fries and dyour choice of sauce!
Chicken Tenders$9.99
3 Deep Fried Chicken Tenderloins served with your favorite Sauce!!!
More about The Shop Bar And Grille
Appleton Beer Factory

603 W College Ave, Appleton

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
8 oz of breaded chicken tenders with choice of side.
More about Appleton Beer Factory
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Breaded hand cut chicken breast fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of a soothing side & dipping sauce.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.00
Our famous hand-breaded sweet crunch tenders
and sweet mustard brew sauce, served with fries
More about Fratello's Waterfront
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Arch Brewpub

1004 S Olde Oneida St, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.50
More about Stone Arch Brewpub
Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Draft Gastropub
RYE Restaurant & Lounge

308 West College Ave, Appleton

TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
RYE's Fries & House Ketchup
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge

