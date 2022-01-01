Chicken tenders in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Shop Bar And Grille
5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton
|Kids Chicken Tenders
3 Chicken Tenders and Fries and dyour choice of sauce!
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
3 Deep Fried Chicken Tenderloins served with your favorite Sauce!!!
Appleton Beer Factory
603 W College Ave, Appleton
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
8 oz of breaded chicken tenders with choice of side.
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Breaded hand cut chicken breast fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of a soothing side & dipping sauce.
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$13.00
Our famous hand-breaded sweet crunch tenders
and sweet mustard brew sauce, served with fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Arch Brewpub
1004 S Olde Oneida St, Appleton
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.50