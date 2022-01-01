Chicken wraps in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Appleton Beer Factory
Appleton Beer Factory
603 W College Ave, Appleton
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and fresh greens.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Blackened Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Blackened chicken wrapped with mixed green lettuce, pepper jack cheese, Mexican street corn, tomato & jalapeno peppers. Served with our fire roasted salsa & sour cream. Comes with any 1 of our soothing sides.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken wrapped with mixed greens with pepper jack cheese, onion & jalapenos. Topped with hot sauce and ranch. Served with any 1 of our soothing sides.
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
|CAJUN CHICKEN WRAP
|$15.00
Blackened chicken, cheese, avocado, lettuce, spicy sour cream, and black bean corn salsa.