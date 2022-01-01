Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Appleton Beer Factory

603 W College Ave, Appleton

Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and fresh greens.
More about Appleton Beer Factory
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

Blackened Chicken Wrap$13.00
Blackened chicken wrapped with mixed green lettuce, pepper jack cheese, Mexican street corn, tomato & jalapeno peppers. Served with our fire roasted salsa & sour cream. Comes with any 1 of our soothing sides.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken wrapped with mixed greens with pepper jack cheese, onion & jalapenos. Topped with hot sauce and ranch. Served with any 1 of our soothing sides.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

CAJUN CHICKEN WRAP$15.00
Blackened chicken, cheese, avocado, lettuce, spicy sour cream, and black bean corn salsa.
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.00
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAP BOARD$14.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

