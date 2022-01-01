Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve chili

Fratello's Waterfront image

 

Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CHILI BOWL$7.00
Served with cheddar cheese and sour cream.
CHICKEN CHILI CUP$4.00
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FAMOUS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
Served with Cheese
Bowl Ninety-One image

SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bowl Ninety-One

100 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Thai Chili Pepper$0.50
Thai Basil Chili Tofu Donburi$11.99
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

111 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Chili - Served Hot$5.50
Served HOT in a disposable bowl.
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato,
Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato,
Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin
Sweet Potato Chili (16oz Jar)$8.50
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Cumin, Chili Powder
