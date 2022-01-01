Chili in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve chili
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|CHICKEN CHILI BOWL
|$7.00
Served with cheddar cheese and sour cream.
|CHICKEN CHILI CUP
|$4.00
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
|FAMOUS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
Served with Cheese
SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bowl Ninety-One
100 E College Ave, Appleton
|Side of Thai Chili Pepper
|$0.50
|Thai Basil Chili Tofu Donburi
|$11.99
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
111 E College Ave, Appleton
|Sweet Potato Chili - Served Hot
|$5.50
Served HOT in a disposable bowl.
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato,
Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato,
Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin
|Sweet Potato Chili (16oz Jar)
|$8.50
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Cumin, Chili Powder