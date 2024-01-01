Chipotle chicken in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Brewed Awakenings
107 E College Ave, Appleton
|Chipotle Chicken
|$8.99
Chicken, black beans, tomato, red onion, chipotle spread, pepperjack cheese served with a side of chipotle ranch
Milwaukee Burger Company - Appleton
421 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton
|Chipotle Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$12.99
Sourdough with muenster, provolone and swiss with shredded chipotle chicken and chipotle mayo.
|Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Grilled tortilla filled with loads of cheddar jack cheese, chipotle chicken, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno. Served with seasoned sour cream and house salsa.