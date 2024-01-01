Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Brewed Awakenings

107 E College Ave, Appleton

Chipotle Chicken$8.99
Chicken, black beans, tomato, red onion, chipotle spread, pepperjack cheese served with a side of chipotle ranch
Milwaukee Burger Company - Appleton

421 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton

Chipotle Chicken Grilled Cheese$12.99
Sourdough with muenster, provolone and swiss with shredded chipotle chicken and chipotle mayo.
Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled tortilla filled with loads of cheddar jack cheese, chipotle chicken, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno. Served with seasoned sour cream and house salsa.
