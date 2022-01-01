Cookies in Appleton
More about Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu
Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu
2107 North Richmond Street, Appleton
|Breakfast Cookie
|$2.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
More about Bona Fide Juicery
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
111 E College Ave, Appleton
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
|Breakfast Cookie
|$3.00
GF Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Help, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds
|Cookies & Cream Cookie Sandwich
|$5.49
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
More about Happy Bellies Bake Shop
CUPCAKES
Happy Bellies Bake Shop
2107 N Richmond St, Appleton
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (6)
|$9.00
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (6)
|$9.00