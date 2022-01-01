Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Appleton

Appleton restaurants that serve cupcakes

Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu

2107 North Richmond Street, Appleton

TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla Cupcake$3.50
All Chocolate Cupcake$3.50
CUPCAKES

Happy Bellies Bake Shop

2107 N Richmond St, Appleton

Avg 4.7 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cupcakes (6)$19.50
Preorder our classics by the 6 pack! All cupcakes are naturally dairy free (everything is gluten free) and we use only natural sprinkles. Feel free to specify a color of sprinkle in the notes, otherwise, we default to a party mix.
Baker's Variety Cupcake (6)$19.50
Baker's Choice Variety | GF/DF
Mini Cupcakes
