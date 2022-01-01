Cupcakes in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve cupcakes
Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu
2107 North Richmond Street, Appleton
|Vanilla Cupcake
|$3.50
|All Chocolate Cupcake
|$3.50
|Classic Cupcakes (6)
|$19.50
Preorder our classics by the 6 pack! All cupcakes are naturally dairy free (everything is gluten free) and we use only natural sprinkles. Feel free to specify a color of sprinkle in the notes, otherwise, we default to a party mix.
|Baker's Variety Cupcake (6)
|$19.50
Baker's Choice Variety | GF/DF
|Mini Cupcakes