Enchiladas in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve enchiladas

Antojitos Mexicanos image

 

Antojitos Mexicanos

204 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Poblanas Chicken$17.00
Enchiladas De Camaron$17.00
Enchiladas De Pescado$17.00
More about Antojitos Mexicanos
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Carnitas Enchiladas$15.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

