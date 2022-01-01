Grilled chicken in Appleton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co image

 

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breasts$14.00
A plump & juicy chicken breast, seasoned & grilled to perfection. Served with any 2 of our soothing sides.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Fratello's Waterfront image

 

Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Grilled chicken, spicy arrabbiata aioli,
tomato, and seasonal greens, on a kaiser roll
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH - CRISPY OR GRILLED
Grilled or hand breaded chicken, pickles, and cayenne aioli, served on a Kaiser roll
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

