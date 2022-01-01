Grilled chicken in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Grilled Chicken Breasts
|$14.00
A plump & juicy chicken breast, seasoned & grilled to perfection. Served with any 2 of our soothing sides.
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, spicy arrabbiata aioli,
tomato, and seasonal greens, on a kaiser roll