Mac and cheese in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve mac and cheese

The Shop Bar And Grille image

 

The Shop Bar And Grille

5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Mac & Cheese$3.00
An extra side of our House mac and cheese
Kids Mac n' Cheese
Smoked Mac and Cheese with fires Kid sized!
More about The Shop Bar And Grille
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co image

 

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese with Bacon$4.00
Mac & Cheese$3.00
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Stone Arch Brewpub image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Arch Brewpub

1004 S Olde Oneida St, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Mac & Cheese$18.00
Artisan four cheese beer sauce, bacon & andouille sausage with cavatappi noodles. Served with a side of garlic bread.
More about Stone Arch Brewpub
Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese - Lunch$16.00
Truffle Mac & Cheese$21.00
Kids Mac N Cheese$8.00
More about Draft Gastropub
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIGNATURE MAC & CHEESE$17.00
KIDS MAC & CHEESE
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

