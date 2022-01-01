Mac and cheese in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Shop Bar And Grille
5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
An extra side of our House mac and cheese
|Kids Mac n' Cheese
Smoked Mac and Cheese with fires Kid sized!
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Mac & Cheese with Bacon
|$4.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
Stone Arch Brewpub
1004 S Olde Oneida St, Appleton
|Beer Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Artisan four cheese beer sauce, bacon & andouille sausage with cavatappi noodles. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Draft Gastropub
664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton
|Mac & Cheese - Lunch
|$16.00
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$21.00
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$8.00