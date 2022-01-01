Nachos in Appleton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Shop Bar And Grille

5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smokehouse Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips loaded with house Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and black olives. Topped with Smoked mac instead of cheese sauce!
Pulled Pork Nachos$11.99
Tortilla Chips loaded with house smoked pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, black olives, shredded cheese, nacho cheese sauce.
More about The Shop Bar And Grille
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co image

 

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$9.50
House fried corn chips with cheese sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FIRE ROASTED NACHOS$15.00
Smoked pulled chicken, queso blanco dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, and cilantro lime cream
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Antojitos Mexicanos image

 

Antojitos Mexicanos

204 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$13.00
More about Antojitos Mexicanos
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOADED NACHOS$12.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

