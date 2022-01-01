Nachos in Appleton
The Shop Bar And Grille
5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton
|Smokehouse Nachos
|$11.99
Tortilla chips loaded with house Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and black olives. Topped with Smoked mac instead of cheese sauce!
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$11.99
Tortilla Chips loaded with house smoked pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, black olives, shredded cheese, nacho cheese sauce.
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Nachos
|$9.50
House fried corn chips with cheese sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
|FIRE ROASTED NACHOS
|$15.00
Smoked pulled chicken, queso blanco dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, and cilantro lime cream