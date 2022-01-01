Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve pad thai

Bowl Ninety-One image

SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bowl Ninety-One

100 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$13.00
Noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, and egg in a sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts, cilantro, and lime.
Side of Pad Thai Noodle$3.00
Vegan Pad Thai$13.00
Noodles, scallions, and bean sprouts in a sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts, cilantro, and lime.
Come with tofu as a protein choice
unless started otherwise
More about Bowl Ninety-One
Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai$24.00
Lunch Pad Thai$17.00
Vegan Pad Thai$19.00
More about Draft Gastropub

