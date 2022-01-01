Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve paninis

Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Panini - Half$10.00
Chicken Pesto Panini - Full$15.00
Reuben Panini - Full$17.00
Bona Fide Juicery image

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

111 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Panini$10.75
Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sourdough Bread
Mushroom Melt Panini$10.75
Sauteed Mushroom & Onion, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Mayo, Sourdough Bread
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BACON-CAPRESE PANINI$13.00
CHICKEN-PESTO PANINI$13.00
REUBEN PANINI$14.00
