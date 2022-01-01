Pesto paninis in Appleton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Appleton restaurants that serve pesto paninis

Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pesto Panini - Full$15.00
Vegan Pesto Panini$13.00
Chicken Pesto Panini - Half$9.00
More about Draft Gastropub
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN-PESTO PANINI$13.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

