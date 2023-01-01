Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak$18.00
More about Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
The Bar - Appleton - Lynndale - 2435 W. Nordale Drive

2435 W. Nordale Drive, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheese Steak$15.49
Authentic shaved prime rib. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and melted American and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted French roll.
More about The Bar - Appleton - Lynndale - 2435 W. Nordale Drive

