Pies in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve pies
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co - 3025 W College Avenue
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Mad Apple Mini Pie
|$5.50
Your choice of Apple, Blueberry or Cherry freshly baked to perfection.
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery - Appleton
111 E College Ave, Appleton
|Apple Pie Bar
|$5.49
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
|Pumpkin Pie Bar
|$5.49
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
|Apple Pie Shake
|$8.75
Apple, Dates, Cinnamon, Cashews, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup