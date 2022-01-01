Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve pies

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co image

 

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co - 3025 W College Avenue

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

Mad Apple Mini Pie$5.50
Your choice of Apple, Blueberry or Cherry freshly baked to perfection.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co - 3025 W College Avenue
SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery - Appleton

111 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
Apple Pie Bar$5.49
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Pumpkin Pie Bar$5.49
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Apple Pie Shake$8.75
Apple, Dates, Cinnamon, Cashews, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup
More about Bona Fide Juicery - Appleton

