Pretzels in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve pretzels

Appleton Beer Factory image

 

Appleton Beer Factory

603 W College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PRETZEL$15.00
A giant pretzel fit for a king! Well, maybe two kings! Served with beer cheese and ale mustard.
More about Appleton Beer Factory
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co image

 

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Pretzel$4.00
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Stone Arch Brewpub image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Arch Brewpub

1004 S Olde Oneida St, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
German Style Soft Pretzel$8.50
Manderfield’s jumbo soft pretzel served with our Six Grain beer mustard.
More about Stone Arch Brewpub
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BAVARIAN PRETZELS$13.00
Bavarian pretzels imported from Germany served with beer cheese dip
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel$12.00
More about Draft Gastropub

