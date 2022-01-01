Pretzels in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve pretzels
Appleton Beer Factory
603 W College Ave, Appleton
|PRETZEL
|$15.00
A giant pretzel fit for a king! Well, maybe two kings! Served with beer cheese and ale mustard.
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Soft Pretzel
|$4.00
Stone Arch Brewpub
1004 S Olde Oneida St, Appleton
|German Style Soft Pretzel
|$8.50
Manderfield’s jumbo soft pretzel served with our Six Grain beer mustard.
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
|BAVARIAN PRETZELS
|$13.00
Bavarian pretzels imported from Germany served with beer cheese dip