Pumpkin cheesecake in Appleton

Fratello's Waterfront - 501 WEST WATER STREET
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
|$10.00
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery - Appleton
111 E College Ave, Appleton
|Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Overnight Oats
|$6.75
Seasonal Layered Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake topped with Overnight Oats
GF Oats, Pumpkin Puree, Cashews, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Chia, Pumpkin Spice, Coconut Oil, Lemon Juice