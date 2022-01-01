Quesadillas in Appleton
Appleton Beer Factory
603 W College Ave, Appleton
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla Sticks
|$6.00
Traditional cheese quesadilla cut into strips. Served with your choice of a soothing side.
|Quesadilla Sticks
|$9.50
Your choice of a quesadillas cut into strips.
|El Loco Quesadilla
|$13.50
Blackened & served with Mexican street corn, pico de gallo and sour cream all wrapped in our grilled cheese quesadilla. Served with any 1 of our soothing sides.
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
|QUESADILLA
|$13.00
Blackened chicken, cheese blend, fajita seasoned peppers, onions, and mushrooms, pico de gallo, & chipotle ranch
Antojitos Mexicanos
204 E College Ave, Appleton
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$16.00
|Hawaiian Quesadilla
|$15.00