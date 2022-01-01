Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Appleton Beer Factory

603 W College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
More about Appleton Beer Factory
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co image

 

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla Sticks$6.00
Traditional cheese quesadilla cut into strips. Served with your choice of a soothing side.
Quesadilla Sticks$9.50
Your choice of a quesadillas cut into strips.
El Loco Quesadilla$13.50
Blackened & served with Mexican street corn, pico de gallo and sour cream all wrapped in our grilled cheese quesadilla. Served with any 1 of our soothing sides.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLA$13.00
Blackened chicken, cheese blend, fajita seasoned peppers, onions, and mushrooms, pico de gallo, & chipotle ranch
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Antojitos Mexicanos image

 

Antojitos Mexicanos

204 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Quesadilla$14.00
Carne Asada Quesadilla$16.00
Hawaiian Quesadilla$15.00
More about Antojitos Mexicanos
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

