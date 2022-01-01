Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

The Shop Bar And Grille

5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Reuben Sandwich$16.99
House Pastrami meat smothered with sauerkraut and swiss cheese. Served on Marble Rye Bread
More about The Shop Bar And Grille
Item pic

 

Appleton Beer Factory

603 W College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$16.00
24 hr slow-roasted corned beef roast, topped with our braised red cabbage, Wisconsin Swiss and our own 1000 Island dressing, on grilled Breadsmith marble rye. -Baby slaw included upon request.
More about Appleton Beer Factory
Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Panini - Half$10.00
Reuben Panini - Full$17.00
Reuben Panini$17.00
More about Draft Gastropub
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
REUBEN PANINI$14.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

