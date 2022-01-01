Reuben in Appleton
The Shop Bar And Grille
5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton
|Traditional Reuben Sandwich
|$16.99
House Pastrami meat smothered with sauerkraut and swiss cheese. Served on Marble Rye Bread
Appleton Beer Factory
603 W College Ave, Appleton
|Reuben
|$16.00
24 hr slow-roasted corned beef roast, topped with our braised red cabbage, Wisconsin Swiss and our own 1000 Island dressing, on grilled Breadsmith marble rye. -Baby slaw included upon request.
Draft Gastropub
664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton
|Reuben Panini - Half
|$10.00
|Reuben Panini - Full
|$17.00
|Reuben Panini
|$17.00