Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Appleton

Go
Appleton restaurants
Toast

Appleton restaurants that serve rice bowls

Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bourbon Chicken Rice Bowl$19.00
Lunch Bourbon Chicken Rice Bowl$15.00
More about Draft Gastropub
Antojitos Mexicanos image

 

Antojitos Mexicanos

204 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowls
More about Antojitos Mexicanos

Browse other tasty dishes in Appleton

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

Salmon Salad

Crunch Salad

Margherita Pizza

Turkey Clubs

Caprese Paninis

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Appleton to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston