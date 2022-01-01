Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve risotto

Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Risotto$6.00
Risotto$12.00
More about Draft Gastropub
RYE Restaurant & Lounge image

 

RYE Restaurant & Lounge

308 West College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Exotic Mushroom Risotto$16.00
Mushrooms, Shallot, Garlic and Herb Risotto & Truffled Citrus Parmesan Arugula
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge

