Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Appleton

Go
Appleton restaurants
Toast

Appleton restaurants that serve street tacos

Banner pic

 

Osorio's Latin Fusion*** - 1910 North Casaloma Drive

1910 North Casaloma Drive, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Taco Trio$12.00
GF Corn Tortillas | Pickled Onion | Cilantro | Ground Beef | Shredded Chicken | Carnitas
More about Osorio's Latin Fusion*** - 1910 North Casaloma Drive
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall - 4301 W Wisconsin Ave

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN STREET TACOS$16.00
Honey chipotle marinated chicken, BLT slaw, and cilantro lime cream, served on flour tortillas
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall - 4301 W Wisconsin Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Appleton

Crab Cakes

Mac And Cheese

Avocado Toast

Nachos

Rangoon

Curry

Fajitas

Short Ribs

Map

More near Appleton to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston