Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Appleton
/
Appleton
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Appleton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Shop Bar And Grille
5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
$3.50
More about The Shop Bar And Grille
Draft Gastropub
664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton
Avg 4.5
(1145 reviews)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about Draft Gastropub
Browse other tasty dishes in Appleton
Muffins
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Paninis
Brulee
Chicken Wraps
Salmon Salad
Bruschetta
More near Appleton to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston