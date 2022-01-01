Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Appleton Beer Factory

603 W College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$13.00
Deep-fried haddock fillets on a bed of lettuce, served with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch on two warmed flour tortillas.
Steak Tacos$13.00
Tender strip steak marinated in house chimichurri, topped with pico de gallo and chimichurri cream sauce served on two warmed flour tortillas.
Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Mexican-style slow-roasted carnitas in a bed of lettuce and topped pico de gallo and salsa verde, served on two warmed corn tortillas.
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
WASABI SALMON TACOS$16.00
Seared salmon, Asian slaw, avocado, wasabi aioli, and sesame seeds, served on flour tortillas
HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TACOS$15.00
Honey chipotle marinated chicken, BLT slaw, and cilantro lime cream, served on flour tortillas
Meade Street Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meade Street Bistro

2729 N Meade St., Appleton

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.95
Bowl Ninety-One image

SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bowl Ninety-One

100 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemongrass Chicken Tacos (2)$7.35
Marinated chicken with a lemongrass sauce. Topped with pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and homemade garlic chili mayo. Available with tofu *GF
Beef Bulgogi Tacos (2)$7.60
Grilled Korean bulgogi, sesame seeds, cabbage, and kimchi | Available with tofu.
Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Tacos$19.00
Tacos Brisket$19.00
Gastro Tacos$17.00
Antojitos Mexicanos image

 

Antojitos Mexicanos

204 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Mignon$18.00
Tacos D' Pollo$17.00
Tacos D' Chorizo$17.00
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGAN TACOS$14.00
TEXAS BRISKET TACOS (3)$15.00
BLACKENED SALMON TACOS (3)$16.00
