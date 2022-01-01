Tacos in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve tacos
More about Appleton Beer Factory
Appleton Beer Factory
603 W College Ave, Appleton
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Deep-fried haddock fillets on a bed of lettuce, served with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch on two warmed flour tortillas.
|Steak Tacos
|$13.00
Tender strip steak marinated in house chimichurri, topped with pico de gallo and chimichurri cream sauce served on two warmed flour tortillas.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.00
Mexican-style slow-roasted carnitas in a bed of lettuce and topped pico de gallo and salsa verde, served on two warmed corn tortillas.
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
|WASABI SALMON TACOS
|$16.00
Seared salmon, Asian slaw, avocado, wasabi aioli, and sesame seeds, served on flour tortillas
|HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TACOS
|$15.00
Honey chipotle marinated chicken, BLT slaw, and cilantro lime cream, served on flour tortillas
More about Meade Street Bistro
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meade Street Bistro
2729 N Meade St., Appleton
|Fish Tacos
|$12.95
More about Bowl Ninety-One
SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bowl Ninety-One
100 E College Ave, Appleton
|Lemongrass Chicken Tacos (2)
|$7.35
Marinated chicken with a lemongrass sauce. Topped with pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and homemade garlic chili mayo. Available with tofu *GF
|Beef Bulgogi Tacos (2)
|$7.60
Grilled Korean bulgogi, sesame seeds, cabbage, and kimchi | Available with tofu.
More about Draft Gastropub
Draft Gastropub
664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton
|Salmon Tacos
|$19.00
|Tacos Brisket
|$19.00
|Gastro Tacos
|$17.00
More about Antojitos Mexicanos
Antojitos Mexicanos
204 E College Ave, Appleton
|Tacos Mignon
|$18.00
|Tacos D' Pollo
|$17.00
|Tacos D' Chorizo
|$17.00