Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Udon noodles in
Appleton
/
Appleton
/
Udon Noodles
Appleton restaurants that serve udon noodles
SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bowl Ninety-One
100 E College Ave, Appleton
Avg 4.5
(903 reviews)
Udon Noodle Soup
$15.00
More about Bowl Ninety-One
GingeRootz Asian Grille - 2920 North Ballard Road
2920 North Ballard Road, Appleton
No reviews yet
Udon Noodles
$6.00
More about GingeRootz Asian Grille - 2920 North Ballard Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Appleton
Chili
Fish Tacos
Ravioli
Grilled Chicken
Pumpkin Pies
Sliders
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near Appleton to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(897 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston