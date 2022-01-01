Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Udon noodles in Appleton

Go
Appleton restaurants
Toast

Appleton restaurants that serve udon noodles

Bowl Ninety-One image

SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bowl Ninety-One

100 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (903 reviews)
Takeout
Udon Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Bowl Ninety-One
Main pic

 

GingeRootz Asian Grille - 2920 North Ballard Road

2920 North Ballard Road, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Udon Noodles$6.00
More about GingeRootz Asian Grille - 2920 North Ballard Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Appleton

Chili

Fish Tacos

Ravioli

Grilled Chicken

Pumpkin Pies

Sliders

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Appleton to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (897 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston