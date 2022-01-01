Go
Applewood Bistro

1800 East State Street

Popular Items

Pasta Salad$1.50
Applewood Club Full$8.59
Ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, horseradish havarti cheese, sweet leaf greens, and tomato served on toasted thick cut whole grain bread and topped with honey mustard sauce. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Bourbon Bacon Grilled Cheese Full$7.59
Bourbon Bacon Jam, Goat Cheese, Horseradish Chive Havarti, Fontina, and bacon on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Fresh Fruit$2.50
Potato Salad$1.50
Asiago Bagel$7.89
Choice of deli turkey or ham, and cheese. Served with lettuce and sliced tomato. Comes with chips and a pickle shown with a side of fries.
Chicken Cordon Bleu$7.35
Grilled chicken topped with ham, swiss and lettuce. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Chipotle Mayo Side$0.50
Sweet Orzo$1.19
Orzo with peppers, walnuts, dried fruit and a shallot vinaigrette.
Bourbon Bacon Burger$8.50
Angus beef patty with fontina cheese, bourbon bacon jam, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Location

1800 East State Street

Fremont OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
