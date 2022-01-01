Go
Toast

Apricot Place Cafe

Fun and friendly outdoor dining in the Ocoee Area.

FRENCH FRIES

283 Hwy 64 • $$

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

The Club$9.99
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Texas Toast. Served with Natural Cut Fries, House Chips, Fried Pork Skins or Pasta Salad.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

283 Hwy 64

Ocoee TN

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Four Eleven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rafael's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Order Online @ Rafaelscleveland9@.com / Make account & Get up to 10% OFF on Your First Order / Text RAFAELS at 33733 for Link / You can also download our App To Order

Kang's Boba House

No reviews yet

Please enjoy the authentic Japanese ramen! We'll text you when your order is ready to pick up!

VFW Post 2598

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston