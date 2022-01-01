Apricot Place Cafe
Fun and friendly outdoor dining in the Ocoee Area.
FRENCH FRIES
283 Hwy 64 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
283 Hwy 64
Ocoee TN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Four Eleven
Come in and enjoy!
Rafael's Italian Restaurant
Order Online @ Rafaelscleveland9@.com / Make account & Get up to 10% OFF on Your First Order / Text RAFAELS at 33733 for Link / You can also download our App To Order
Kang's Boba House
Please enjoy the authentic Japanese ramen! We'll text you when your order is ready to pick up!
VFW Post 2598
Come in and enjoy!