Aptos restaurants you'll love

Aptos restaurants
  • Aptos

Aptos's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Aptos restaurants

Penny Ice Creamery image

 

Penny Ice Creamery

141 Aptos Village Way Suite 100, Aptos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Scoop$4.50
Single Scoop$5.50
Mini Double Scoop$5.50
More about Penny Ice Creamery
Soul Salad image

 

Soul Salad

7957 Soquel Dr, Aptos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DISCO GREENS$12.50
SOUL SALAD greens, shredded beets, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, pink lady apples, chickpeas, cucumber, hemp seeds, feta, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette
HIPSTER$11.50
SOUL SALAD greens, arugula, roasted beets, avocado, goat cheese, toasted pecans, dried cranberries, soul salad vinaigrette
COBB$15.50
SOUL SALAD greens, seared and roasted organic chicken, Uncured bacon, blue cheese, avocado, cherry tomatoes, egg, champagne vinaigrette
More about Soul Salad
Aptos St BBQ image

BBQ

Aptos St BBQ

8059 Aptos St, Aptos

Avg 4.5 (3121 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Full Rack Ribs$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
2 Meat Meal$21.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Pork Breakfast Taco$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
More about Aptos St BBQ
Mentone image

 

Mentone

174 Aptos Village Way, Aptos

Avg 4.2 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NV Dhondt-Grellet 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut "Les Terres Fines" -- Champagne, France$75.00
1er Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut "Les Terres Fines" -- Champagne, France
Negroni LG$50.00
Nolet's gin, carpano antica, campari
serves 4-5 drinks.
Pan Pizza: Pepperoni (slice)$7.00
Warm upon pickup, with reheat instructions if you'd like to enjoy later.
More about Mentone
Persephone Restaurant image

 

Persephone Restaurant

7945 Soquel Dr, Aptos

Avg 4.6 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tortiglioni in Cheese Sauce$26.00
Elevated Mac and Cheese with a house made cheese sauce featuring Schoch Family Farms Monterey Jack.
Braised Short Rib$42.00
Braised beef short rib served with farro, braised kale, oyster mushrooms, fried
shallots and marsala sauce.
Windy Oaks Terra Narro Pinot Noir$45.00
This Pinot is light and subtle in an almost old world style. Medium garnet color, aromas of cherry candy, underbrush, incense and fir balsam; nice soft lasting finish.
California/ Santa Cruz Mountains
More about Persephone Restaurant
Palapas image

 

Palapas

21 seascape village, Aptos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Palapas
