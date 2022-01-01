Aptos restaurants you'll love
Penny Ice Creamery
141 Aptos Village Way Suite 100, Aptos
Mini Scoop
|$4.50
Single Scoop
|$5.50
Mini Double Scoop
|$5.50
Soul Salad
7957 Soquel Dr, Aptos
DISCO GREENS
|$12.50
SOUL SALAD greens, shredded beets, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, pink lady apples, chickpeas, cucumber, hemp seeds, feta, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette
HIPSTER
|$11.50
SOUL SALAD greens, arugula, roasted beets, avocado, goat cheese, toasted pecans, dried cranberries, soul salad vinaigrette
COBB
|$15.50
SOUL SALAD greens, seared and roasted organic chicken, Uncured bacon, blue cheese, avocado, cherry tomatoes, egg, champagne vinaigrette
BBQ
Aptos St BBQ
8059 Aptos St, Aptos
Full Rack Ribs
|$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
2 Meat Meal
|$21.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Pork Breakfast Taco
|$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Mentone
174 Aptos Village Way, Aptos
NV Dhondt-Grellet 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut "Les Terres Fines" -- Champagne, France
|$75.00
1er Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut "Les Terres Fines" -- Champagne, France
Negroni LG
|$50.00
Nolet's gin, carpano antica, campari
serves 4-5 drinks.
Pan Pizza: Pepperoni (slice)
|$7.00
Warm upon pickup, with reheat instructions if you'd like to enjoy later.
Persephone Restaurant
7945 Soquel Dr, Aptos
Tortiglioni in Cheese Sauce
|$26.00
Elevated Mac and Cheese with a house made cheese sauce featuring Schoch Family Farms Monterey Jack.
Braised Short Rib
|$42.00
Braised beef short rib served with farro, braised kale, oyster mushrooms, fried
shallots and marsala sauce.
Windy Oaks Terra Narro Pinot Noir
|$45.00
This Pinot is light and subtle in an almost old world style. Medium garnet color, aromas of cherry candy, underbrush, incense and fir balsam; nice soft lasting finish.
California/ Santa Cruz Mountains