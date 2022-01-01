Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Aptos

Go
Aptos restaurants
Toast

Aptos restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Parish Publick House - Aptos

8017 Soquel Drive, Aptos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Parish Taco$5.00
Our house made Parish Pie ground beef on a tortilla with shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, mix cheese and house taco sauce.
More about Parish Publick House - Aptos
Brisket Breakfast Taco image

BBQ

Aptos St. BBQ

8059 Aptos St, Aptos

Avg 4.5 (3121 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tri Tip Breakfast Taco$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Pork Breakfast Taco$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Brisket Breakfast Taco$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
More about Aptos St. BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Aptos

Garlic Bread

Pudding

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Aptos to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston