Tacos in Aptos
Aptos restaurants that serve tacos
Parish Publick House - Aptos
8017 Soquel Drive, Aptos
|Parish Taco
|$5.00
Our house made Parish Pie ground beef on a tortilla with shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, mix cheese and house taco sauce.
BBQ
Aptos St. BBQ
8059 Aptos St, Aptos
|Tri Tip Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
|Pork Breakfast Taco
|$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
|Brisket Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.