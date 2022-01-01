Go
Toast

Aptos St BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ

8059 Aptos St • $$

Avg 4.5 (3121 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese Pint$8.00
2 Meat Meal$21.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Brisket Breakfast Taco$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Berry Bleu Salad$12.00
Fresh greens, green apples, candied pecans, blackberries, bleu cheese crumbles, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Coleslaw Pint$7.00
Regular Tri Tip$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
Regular Brisket$13.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Half Chicken$14.00
Smoked chicken
Full Rack Ribs$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8059 Aptos St

Aptos CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Penny Ice Creamery

No reviews yet

Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!

Mentone

No reviews yet

A fun twist on food of the Riviera from the mind of David Kinch. Located in the heart of Aptos Village.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Soul Salad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston